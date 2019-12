7. Saxx Sleepwalker Pant Get It

From every guy’s favorite boxer brand comes your future favorite pajama pants. These loungers rock Saxx’s signature Ballpark Pouch to hold your jewels in the happiest of hammocks. The pants themselves are made from an uber-soft jersey that’s anti-microbial and moisture-wicking for sweaty nights.

[$65; saxxunderwear.com]

