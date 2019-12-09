8. Equal Parts Everyday Knife Get It

Every kitchen needs a stellar chef’s knife. Here, the full tang handle is ergonomically designed for a solid hold, and the 8-inch German steel blade can slice and dice most anything you’ll be cooking. What stands out about Equal Parts is their cookware comes with access to text a real, legit chef. You can ask anything from recipe suggestions for a dinner party to weekly meal-prep ideas to questions that crop up mid-cooking.

[$79; equalparts.com]

