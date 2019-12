9. Danner Gloves Get It

Gifting quality gloves never goes out of style. These buttery beauties from Danner are made from medium-weight Deerskin, which is tough enough to handle chores outside without constricting your finger mobility. They’re lined with 100% merino wool to keep hands warm—and we love the snug fit.

[$100; danner.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!