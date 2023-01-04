2. Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag Get It

Carhartt’s Legacy Gear Bag is water-resistant and tough. Some might feel it’s a bit overkill for a daily gym bag, but we don’t mind toting it around—it works, plain and simple. (And it’s a relatively stylish pick, too.) 20-, 23-, and 30-inch versions are available, and you can choose between black, grey, camo, or that classic Carhartt two-tone tan and brown.

[Starting at $55; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!