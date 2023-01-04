3. Thule Chasm Get It

The wide mouth can swallow most anything you’d need to stuff in there, and a nifty side-zip access panel lets you grab items quickly without tearing the whole bag apart. The tarpaulin fabric is durable and weather-resistant, and the bag can be carried as a backpack—ideal for traveling or hauling heavy loads. It comes in four sizes (up to 130 liters) and four colors including orange, blue, and turquoise.

[Starting at $130; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!