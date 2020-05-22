A new generation Corvette Stingray is here, and engineers have finally done what GM has been teasing for more than a decade: shift the engine behind the driver. Why bother? Pushing that weight toward the middle of the car means more-predictable handling, but it also looks revolutionary. Since the Vette’s long hood is gone, designers were free to create something modern, almost Ferrari– or Lamborghini-like.

Unsurprisingly, the Corvette performed pretty close to one of those exotics during our trip around Lake Mead, Nevada. Its dual-clutch eight-speed maintains power through shifts, while a magnetic ride suspension performs magic underfoot. Inside, you’ll find plenty of room, a well-considered interior, and tech that actually works: a near-zero-lag touchscreen and the rare rearview cam that’s useful.

Some might say the new Vette lacks theatrics. That its small-block V8 engine isn’t loud enough and doesn’t crackle like the fire-breathers of yore. But this Stingray is young, and more power and tailpipe pyrotechnics are sure to follow.

In the meantime, new Vette drivers will dig details like Stealth Mode, where the interior goes dark—console, buttons, everything save your mph readout and other essentials. Just you, machine, road. No distractions. How subtle. How un-Corvette. How cool.

By the Numbers

MSRP: From $58,900 (The drop-top adds about $7,500 to the sticker price.)

From $58,900 (The drop-top adds about $7,500 to the sticker price.) Horsepower : 495

: 495 0-60 mph: 2.9 sec.

2.9 sec. Torque: 470 lb-ft

