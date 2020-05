Best Clutch For Mom GET IT!

When this is all said and done, Mom is gonna want to have some new accessories to take out with her when she leaves the house. So make sure she is as stylish as can be with this sleek, leather clutch from Tory Burch.

Get It: Pick up the Fleming Soft Wallet Crossbody ($328) at Tory Burch

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!