The 2020 Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Best Makeup Deal GET IT!

Every Mom, no matter her age, loves to get makeup. Whatever holiday it is, you can’t go wrong with makeup. And right now, Fenty Beauty has a great sale going on right now. If you make a purchase of more than $25 from now until May 6th, you can get a free full-size kilowatt freestyle highlighter. So get two for the price of one by picking up this bronzer. It will put you over the $25 mark and it’s a simple, necessary item in any womans makeup kit.

Get It: Pick up the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer ($32) at Fenty Beauty

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!