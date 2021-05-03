Up late searching “best gifts for boyfriends” or “what to get the boyfriend who has everything” to no avail? We’re here for you, and we’ve got ideas far superior to ye old Google. Below, top-notch choices for men in everything from outdoor adventure and tech to style and booze. We promise all his friends will be green with envy when they’re eyeing your haul and remembering they were gifted another boring sweater.

1. Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoe

This lightweight hiker is the first of its kind to use Vibram Traction Lug for the EcoStep OUTSOLE, which comprises 30 percent recycled rubber to increases lug surface area on the shoe’s sole by up to 50 percent. The result for the lucky trail enthusiast who receives this gift? Much increased traction and stability, which translates to more fun with you when setting up camp, lighting the fire, and savoring the view.

[$120; merrell.com]

2. Tom Morgan Rodsmiths Custom-built Fly Fishing Rod

If he loves fly-fishing, trust the Montana makers behind these heirloom-quality graphite, fiberglass, and bamboo fly rods that are handmade in Bozeman and built to last. For each rod, select custom-fit spigot ferrules for the rod’s lower portion to ensure even pliability across the pole, your choice of hardware, pole color, inscription, and other design elements for a rod designed to be passed from generation to generation.

[from $1,495; tommorganrodsmiths.com]

3. HEST Pillow

Dating a camping enthusiast? Created by a team of passionate outdoor adventurers who wanted to enhance people’s sleep out in the great outdoors, the HEST Pillow is supremely comfy, portable, and also an excellent companion on his backyard hammock or the back seat of the car.

[$79; hest.com]

4. X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair

For the guy who loves gaming at home—or would appreciate a home office upgrade after all these months of sitting on a dining room chair—you can’t do better than this top-of-the-line release. It boasts both heating and massage capabilities, and superb lumbar support thanks to proprietary ergonomic comfort technology.

[from $900; xchair.com]

5. The Lost Explorer Salmiana

This Oaxacan-cultivated and sustainably crafted Mezcal brand debuted in the U.S. in March 2021—and it’s a sipper he won’t soon forget. With notes of green chili, grapefruit, and fresh agave, enjoy Salmiana on the rocks or in a mezcal margarita. Booze enthusiasts, take note: The Lost Explorer has already been awarded the accolade of Taste Master, the best of the best across the tequila and mezcal category.

[$195; mercadodemezcal.com]

6. SMEG Espresso Coffee Machine

Technologically advanced and stylish, this espresso maker features a stainless steel wrap and cup holder, plastic painted housing, passive cup warmer, chrome zamak steam level, thermoblock heating system, anti-drip system, a user-friendly control panel, and a removable drip-tray to hold a mug. It’s a mouthful, we know; in short, this retro Italian appliance makes a killer cup of coffee. Available in black, white, red, and more vibrant colorways, this is guaranteed to earn a coveted spot on his kitchen countertop.

[$490; williams-sonoma.com]

7. INTELLI ScoutPro

If he’s a fan of utilitarian gifts, this is “the multi-tool of portable fast charging.” It’s universally compatible, in addition to being the smallest 200W portable charger on the market, ideal for the guy who has more tech gadgets than he can count. This workhorse can fire up laptops, iPads, tablets, drones, cameras, speakers, handheld game consoles, and the like. With three built-in charging ports, a wireless charger, and an Apple Watch Charger, it can charge up to five devices simultaneously. It’s surprisingly slim and will replace the 532 charging devices he has scattered throughout the house.

[$299; intelli.co]

8. Beyond Clothing Men’s Avid Ultralight K4 Pant

These new jogger-style pants are well-suited for the outdoor adventurer or active guy. They boast wind-resistant fabric, a zippered pocket, and a strap for a carabiner. Available in short, regular, and long, and green, grey, and black color options.

[$90; beyondclothing.com]

9. Samsung 8K QLED TV

If you want to splurge, get him this first-rate smart TV. This set boasts 8K picture quality, stellar surround-sound audio, and is Samsung’s first TV to be fitted with an “Infinity Screen.” It creates an unparalleled, practically immersive viewing experience. Safe to say he’ll be hosting Monday Night Football from here on out.

[From $2,000 for 65”-model; bestbuy.com]

10. Chaco Classic Flip Leather

With a reinforced injection-molded polyurethane construction, these durable sandals won’t crap out after one summer. Available in dark brown, tan, or black, we hear they pair really well with a beach vacation.

[$75; chacos.com]

11. Leatherology Bifold Wallet

Slap a monogram on this sleek bifold that includes 11 card slots and a double bill compartment. The full-grain leather wallet arrives in a handsome gift box, and you can upgrade the piece with premium Italian or German leather for a $115 price tag.

[$90, monograms start at $10; leatherology.com]

12. Stumpjumper Expert

This trail bike will make the cycling enthusiast overdose on stoke, thanks to its thoughtful design. It’s durable, comfortable, and versatile thanks to a stiff, responsive chassis that’ll keep him riding light up ascents and cruising down descents.

[$4,800; specialized.com]

13. Orvis Ultralight City Rain Jacket

With a rain jacket this attractive and thoughtfully constructed, he’ll find himself looking forward to heading out in the rain. It’s crafted from a 100-percent recycled, two-layer breathable polyester shell that has plenty of stretch. We love the tarragon colorway (a greenish grey, pictured above).

[$229; orvis.com]

14. Carchitecture: Houses with Horsepower

Got a car buff on your hands? Wow him with this coffee table book on stunning automobiles and international architecture to complement his design aesthetic.

[$50; amazon.com]

15. DJI Mavic Mini

With 2,200 five-star reviews and counting, it’s safe to say this mini drone with a high-quality camera has quite the following. Clocking in at just over a half a pound, he’ll relish the chance to take this on your next hike and geek out on all the aerial photos and HD video he shoots from above. Impressively, flight time is up to 30 minutes with a fully charged battery.

[$379; amazon.com]

16. Boody Men’s Weekend Sweatpants

Crafted from bamboo viscose and organic cotton, these sustainable pants pair well with the brand’s bamboo socks. (Order extra of the thick boot socks. Trust us.)

[$80; boodywear.com]

17. NOMATIC Navigator Backpack 15L

That frayed backpack of yesteryear needs an update. With this water-resistant backpack, complete with tamper-proof zippers and reflective bars for nighttime visibility, this will fast become his favorite weekender luggage. Our favorite feature: Two external quick-access pockets and a water bottle pocket for when he’s out and about.

[$250; nomatic.com]

18. Dell Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop

Whether a gamer or an Outlook enthusiast, this desktop computer features a superb graphics processor and top-of-the line specs. The powerful machine runs on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro, and you may very well want to log hours at it, too.

[from $1,100; dell.com]

19. Good Wood Chess Board

Whether he’s been playing Blitz online since before Magnus Carlsen was crowned world champ, or his fixation with chess started with The Queen’s Gambit, now’s the time to surprise him with a nice set. This handcrafted board is made from repurposed walnut and maple, and gives you the option to monogram it or stamp it with a custom message on the bottom. Time to get that FIDE rating.

[$185; goodwoodnola.com]

20. Cannaseur Cube

Talk about smoking in style. This high-end cannabis humidor is airtight and made with sustainably sourced walnut wood to keep his bud protected from UV light and oxygen (which degrades quality). The lock keeps any little ones from accessing your stash, and the vessel can store up to 50 grams of the good stuff.

[$195; cannaseur.io]

21. Wayfair Zachary Steel Ladder Bookcase

Measuring in at 72.5″ H x 24″ W, give him a place to store his books, small works of art, burgeoning plant collection, and more, with this visually pleasing shelving unit. Bonus points if you pre-stock the bookcase with some of these superb reads.

[from $148; wayfair.com]

22. Muse S Meditation Headband

Your dude love his meditation app? Wait until he tries this. With advanced EEG technology, the “brain sensing” headband is a serious upgrade to his regular meditation programming, giving the user real-time feedback on brain activity during meditation so they can see their breakdown of active, neutral, and calm states after their guided meditation session. Expect stellar soundscapes (think waves crashing on the beach), and blissed-out meditation teachers leading a variety of helpful, zen-inducing exercises. The headband also tracks sleep, so he can get personalized insights into the quality of his shut-eye.

[$310; choosemuse.com]

23. Leatherman Charge+ TTi

This customizable multitool houses 19 tools in one (pliers, wire cutters, serrated and plain knives, spring-action scissors, bottle openers, and more) that he can use with his one hand, perfect for the outdoorsman. Add personalized engravings, patterns, and designs to make this a distinct and invaluable gift.

[$170; leatherman.com]

24. 2021 Can-Am Ryker

Serious adrenaline is on deck with this state-of-the-art three-wheeled motorcycle that can be easily customized with color panels and accessories. Once he gets his hands on this new toy—complete with a powerful engine, ergonomic adjustability, and Eco Mode and Sport Mode (to cruise along paved roads) available with the 900 cc engine—he’ll never be so stoked to plan his next adventure.

[from $8,799; can-am.brp.com]

25. Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

The latest Nest Hub has a smart screen with Google Assistant built in and a new sleep tracker with personalized insights to help him get a great night of sleep. He can also play music, watch Netflix, Hulu, YouTubeTV, Disney+, or Sling TV, and control his other smart home devices like thermostats, lights, doorbells, and the like.

[from $100; store.google.com]

