Having a mini arsenal of dependable workout accessories can elevate your workouts and bring your fitness to the next level. It’s not just about the perfect pair of wireless headphones and training shoes.

The right bands can help prime your muscles for a demanding lifting session, letting you reach a personal best that might not otherwise be attainable. The proper swim equipment can give you an edge in your pool workouts and triathlon performance. And the right nutrition can complement it all—helping you build muscle and recover faster.

We’ve put together a roster of workout accessories to help you mobilize, lift, run, swim, and be a better athlete overall.

Best of all? Everything costs less than $50, so you can invest in something really worthwhile—like a membership at one of these luxury gyms.