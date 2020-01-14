Fillet Knife GET IT

If you plan to eat what food the land provides, you better have a fillet knife. The ability to clean, debone, and prepare fish is one of the most essential food-gathering elements of my outings. I prefer a long, thin blade as it allows you to clean everything from pan-sized walleye to 10-pound lake trout with ease. A quality knife, like a Marttiini from Finland, will flex and mold to the contour of fish, making sure you leave less meat on the bone and put more in your stomach.

