Gear

Three Knives You Shouldn’t Head Into the Bush Without

Bush Knife Bushcrafter
3
The Benchmade Bushcrafter is an excellent knife that I have trusted for many years and numerous expeditions. David Jackson 2 / 3

The Bush Knife

GET IT

Years ago I invested in one knife that I knew would be with me come hell or high water — and it has been. You might assume I keep it on my belt, but I don’t. A true bush knife should stay in your ditch bag in case of a swamped canoe while landing in heavy seas, and it should have a striking flint in the sheath. I trust a Benchmade 162 Bushcrafter. You could tie it to a small tree and chisel through ice, or use it as a strike-able sharp edge for creating kindling. I find a big knife mounted on your hip to be dangerous in case of a slip, but it’s always in my kit at close hand, and it always will be.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear