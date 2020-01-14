The Bush Knife GET IT

Years ago I invested in one knife that I knew would be with me come hell or high water — and it has been. You might assume I keep it on my belt, but I don’t. A true bush knife should stay in your ditch bag in case of a swamped canoe while landing in heavy seas, and it should have a striking flint in the sheath. I trust a Benchmade 162 Bushcrafter. You could tie it to a small tree and chisel through ice, or use it as a strike-able sharp edge for creating kindling. I find a big knife mounted on your hip to be dangerous in case of a slip, but it’s always in my kit at close hand, and it always will be.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!