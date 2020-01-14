The Multi-Tool GET IT

When I was young, my father handed over my first and most important tool, a Leatherman. It might have been against my mom’s better wishes, but he understood the ways in which a belt-fastened multi-tool can save anyone’s life, or at least make it safer. Whether it’s tightening a shaky screw in your canoe yoke, removing a barbed hook from a flailing trout, or yes, even opening that delicious can of beans, it’s the one tool you need. Lately, I’ve been relying on the Free P4 by Leatherman because a set of pliers, a seriously sharp knife, and a screwdriver are worth their weight in stainless steel gold. There’s a small file to sharpen hooks, a pair of scissors to keep a rogue mustache in check or to trim strong fishing line. You can even replace worn wire cutters with the sharpend edges beneath the needlenose pliers — that’s forward thinking.

