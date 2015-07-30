The 38 Best Podcasts for Men

No one has to listen to the radio anymore (and thank god for that). While we might turn on the morning news, for the most part technology has allowed us to curate our experiences. We choose, and the media makers have listened. The bright shining star of this era is podcasts, which have grown to the point at which they can leverage audiences of millions and land 90-minute presidential interviews — all with limited interruptions and an attention to quality that keeps people downloading. Once an obscure fad, the podcast is now the reason so many of us can’t leave home without our headphones.

RELATED: Stylish New Headphones with Great Sound

The medium has revolutionized how we interact with news and information, tell stories, learn about our icons, commute, pass the time, and understand the world. Today there’s an estimated 115,000 podcasts in the English language, with more coming each day out of garages and professional studios alike. So whether you enjoy science, sports, comedy, interviews, or some fetish you’re too shy to tell your friends about, there’s probably a show available for download.

We understand that sometimes too many choices can be a bad thing, though, so if you’re new to the medium but don’t know where to start, we’ve compiled a list of the best podcasts for men in every category. You’re sure to find something you’ll like.

Contributors: Matthew Kitchen, Jillian Rose Lim, and Dylan Love

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!