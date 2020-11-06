The 5 Best Gaming Mouses For The Computer Gamer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gaming comes in a lot of different varieties these days. But for many, computer gaming is the way to go. And if you or a loved one likes to use the computer, then a good gaming mouse is necessary. But not all of them are at the same level. Some are much better than others.

There are so many options for gaming mouses out there. To make the search easier, we have picked 5 of the best gaming mouses out there. Check them out below.

When it comes to choosing the best overall gaming mouse, there are a few categories you need to look at. For one, you need to look at the comfort level of the mouse. A lot of time using the wrong mouse can do some damage to the hands. Redragon won’t do all that much damage. Another category you need to look at is response time. You won’t want to lag by even a millisecond when you’re gaming. Another category to look at is customizability and how many buttons it comes with. You want all the options in the world to make your session go a lot smoother with fewer hiccups. No hiccups will pop up with this mouse in tow. Pricing is yet another category you need to look at. There’s no need to spend all that much money when you can get an amazing one like this in your house. One category that may not be a priority but sure is a benefit is how it looks. And this one looks great, with that multicolored design that adds a real trippy look to any room it’s in. For our money, this is the best mouse you can pick up for computer gaming purposes.

In general, computer gaming can be a pricey proposition. Upgrading the parts to make sure you’re running at peak performance. Maybe you’re on a budget and want to save where you can. And you don’t need to spend all that much money on a mouse. This option from PICTEK proves that. It’s just as comfortable and easy to use, equal to even more expensive ones. It handles the precision you need in gaming in a big way. For this price, you aren’t getting a mouse that plays up to its price. This mouse plays above its price in every way.

When it comes to gaming, the best bet tends to be you wanna go towards a wired connection with your mouse set up. But not everyone is the same. Preferences vary, especially depending on how hardcore a gamer you are. So if you are looking to get a wireless controller, this option from AmazonBasics is a good bet for you. Connection quality is strong and will make sure your gameplay is smooth. It’s easy to grip, so you shouldn’t have too many issues with wear and tear. And it’s pretty affordable. You won’t break the bank with this mouse. It’s a pretty great option for a wireless mouse in our opinion.

Gaming is all about precision. You can’t let any lag time bleed into the proceedings. It can be the difference between a win and a loss. You want to make sure the mouse you got on hand is going to deliver in a consistent way every time you play. No lag and the accuracy of the movements need to be high. Which is where this model from Logitech comes into play. It will make every game you play run as smooth as butter. It may cost a little more than some of the others, but you are certainly getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Not everyone is the most elaborate gamer out there. Some people just want to play and have fun. No overly elaborate bells and whistles. Just a mouse that will get the game going. And if you want a good mouse that just delivers a no-frills experience, this model from Razer is the one for you. It’s gonna deliver a consistent experience every time. It’s highly affordable. There is nothing here that will get in the way of your gaming. Sometimes, you just need a simple piece of tech to get you what you want. And this is the mouse that will deliver that in a good way.