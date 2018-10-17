Smaller, brighter—and often rechargeable—headlamps have never been easier to carry. Which is great since headlamps of yesteryear were prone to slipping or shooting light everywhere except where you needed it most.

15 National Forests Perfect for Your Next Camping Trip

We’re spotlighting the best beacons of light for night hikes, car camping, running, versatility, and maximum light. Depending on the model, they can be worn traditionally (on your forehead), on your chest or waist, and even attached to camp stoves, bikes, and tents.

These are the devices you need to light the way.