The 5 Best Knife Sets And Knife Block Sets in 2021

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Making your own meals doesn’t have to be a hassle. It can actually be a lot of fun if you make it that way. Get into the whole process and it can be quite therapeutic. Whether you’re making meals for yourself or for loved ones, you need to have the right gear. Which means you need to pick up one of the best knife sets around.

There are a lot of options out there for the best knife sets. Depending on what you are looking for, there are too many options to count. So we have gone ahead and picked out 5 of the best you can get right now. So if you want to improve the efficiency of your kitchen, then check these sets out below and pick the right one for you.

Best High End Chef Knife Set: Nanfang Brothers Damascus Knife Set

There’s a reason why chefs like to use this set and it’s because these knives are incredibly sharp

Damascus steel won’t let you down when it’s time to cut up your meal

All the cutlery you need for the kitchen, as well as a sharpener to keep your knives up to snuff

Each knife is made with an amazing grip that’ll make prepping meals a smooth process

Easy to clean and easy to store in this sleek little Beachwood Block Storage Unit

Get It: Pick up the Nanfang Brothers Damascus Knife Set ($162; was $230) at Amazon

Best German Knife Set: WÜSTHOF Gourmet Twelve Piece Block Set

The Germans make some great cutlery and this set will prove that out

High Carbon Stainless Steel Alloy Blade will cut through any ingredient like it was melted butter

So many cutlery options that you will never be without the tool needed to make a meal properly

Incredibly durable, as they won’t corrode at the rate of other knives

Quick cleanup when the meal is finally finished

Get It: Pick up the WÜSTHOF Gourmet Twelve Piece Block Set ($300) at Amazon

Best Starter Set: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Signature Knife Set

If you’re starting out as a home chef, don’t overdo it with big sets

3 essential knives (Utility Knife, Paring Knife, and Chef Knife) included to get your basic meals prepped with ease

Stainless steel blades are sharp enough to make your meals with ease but not so sharp that you need to worry about being a meal prep rookie

Very durable so you don’t have to worry about sharpening them for too long, making it easy to improve your culinary skills without anything else on the mind

Easy to clean up after your freshly cooked meals

Get It: Pick up the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Signature Knife Set ($127; was $188) at Amazon

Best Japanese Knife Set: Yatoshi 5 Knife Set

Japanese blades are incredibly effective for cooking and this Yatoshi set will not disappoint

High carbon steel blades have been crafted and sharpened into such a place that you won’t have any issues during meal prep

5 knives are included so you can make the switch to the appropriate blade for each meal

An ergonomic grip makes it easy to handle without any sort of worry about slipping

Adds a little style to the proceedings with a sleek design that is hard to pass up

Get It: Pick up the Yatoshi 5 Knife Set ($98) at Amazon

Best Under $100: HOBO 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

If you’re looking for a good value, then you need to pick up this set from HOBO

For under $80, you can get 14 amazing knives to completely refurbish your cooking set up

Each blade is incredibly sharp, the High Carbon Stainless Steel sharpened to an incredible place

Easy to store and easy to clean makes it obvious for inclusion as one of the best knife sets around

Get It: Pick up the HOBO 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set ($70) at Amazon

