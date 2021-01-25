The 5 Best SAD Lights To Combat Seasonal Depression

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Somehow, someway, we are almost done with January. It feels like yesterday when we were just celebrating the New Year. But just because the first month of the year is almost over, that doesn’t mean the winter is over anytime soon. We got a whole lot of brisk winter nights ahead of us.

The winter brings a lot of challenges to our lives. Even with a pandemic keeping us inside as often as possible, you still need to take the winter into account. The brutal cold and the heavy winter storms. But there is one thing that people don’t talk about all that often. And that challenge is SAD.

What is SAD? It is an acronym that means Season Affective Disorder. SAD is a condition that effectively means you get the blues during the winter. The cold and the long nights can really knock you down. A lack of sunlight can really do a number on your mood, affecting all parts of your day.

Dealing with SAD is no easy challenge. It isn’t something that affects everyone, but it affects more people than we realize. If you feel like you’re a little bit in a funk and it isn’t going away and it’s felt like this since the nights got longer, you may be dealing with SAD.

There are a few ways to deal with SAD. Some of these ways are the typical treatments for depression. You can talk it out with a therapist. You can get prescribed antidepressants. All of which is effective, but can be time and money consuming. Luckily, there is a method that doesn’t cost all that much nor require a doctor.

For those of you not looking to get to a doctor anytime soon, you can start combating SAD by picking up a SAD Light. Also known as Light Therapy Lamps, these little pieces of what seem to simply be lighting accessories for the house tend to do a lot of good for people in need.

How do SAD Lights work? It works by mimicking the natural light of the Sun without harmful UV rays. This light then affects the chemistry of your brain to get the vitamins and nutrients you would with sunlight. This will boost your mood and do a lot of good in fighting off SAD.

Using SAD Lights is easy but it isn’t something to do thoughtlessly. You can’t just sit in front of it all day. Typically, you should only go for it in 30-minute intervals a day at a distance of 16 to 24 inches. That’s if the box is a 10,000 Lux output. Obviously, lower Lux boxers require longer sessions. But still, not all day long.

These lamps don’t tend to go for a ton of money. You can find plenty of them for a good low cost. But that means that there are a lot of options out there for you. So much so that it can be really hard for you to make a decision. We understand that and are here to help out.

We have gone through a lot of options and wrangled 5 options. Not just any 5 options mind you. We have picked out the 5 Best SAD Lights for you guys. That way you have choices, but not too many to deal with. Even though in our eyes, there is no difficult decision. Because in our eyes, the BEST OVERALL is the Micro Light Therapy Lamp.

Why do we think the Micro Light Therapy Lamp is the best of the bunch? There are a few reasons for that. For one, the price is amazing. And the price is great considering the power of this little item. This spacious little piece has a 10,000 Lux output. It’s portable, easy to use, and has a timer so you don’t overdo it.

It’s easy to see why we think that the Micro Light Therapy Lamp is the best of the bunch. But we understand that everyone has their own opinion on things. Wants and needs vary from person to person. So the other 4 we picked are well worth a purchase as well. And all of them fall under different categories for you to work with and choose what works best for you.

The categories we have put these SAD Lights under are as follows: BEST OVERALL, BEST FOR TRAVEL, MOST STYLISH, BEST FOR AN OFFICE, and BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS. Even if you don’t go for the Micro Light Therapy Lamp, the other 4 choices here will serve you quite well.

So if you are feeling the need to pick up something to combat the blues you’re feeling, then you should get a SAD Light. And the Best SAD Lights are displayed for you to pick from below. No matter what, you’ll be in a good position to feel better during the day.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, the Micro Light Therapy Lamp is the best of the bunch. And it’s the best of the bunch for a few reasons. For one, the pricing. It’s very reasonably priced on a normal day. But the pricing is even better now with the sale that is bringing down almost 50%. The pricing is even more impressive when you see how powerful it is. It outputs at 10,000 Lux, so you don’t have to sit in front of it for too long to get your light therapy sessions in. The price is also great when you see how compact and convenient it is without sacrificing power. Power that is easy to use with the intuitive and simple button layout. And it has a timer so you don’t end up using it for too long. All of that means this is an amazing item for you to pick up if you want to combat SAD.

Get It: Pick up the Micro Light Therapy Lamp ($38; was $60) at Amazon

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Maybe you’re out there looking for a light therapy lamp that can be brought on the go with you. You can take it to the office or to hotels when you go on vacation or the like. Whatever the reason, you need a good lamp that is made to go. And this one from Circadian is our choice for the best to travel with. It’s a slim design, so it can easily fit in any bag or luggage you put it in. That design is also foldable, so the light itself can be adjusted outward to fit your sitting position. The power of it isn’t lessened because of its travel abilities. 10,000 Lux to really knock those SAD blues away. And it’s easy to use. Nothing too complicated with the button layout. All of which is available at this great low price.

Get It: Pick up the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp ($34; was $40) at Amazon

MOST STYLISH

Plenty of light therapy lamps have a similar look. A stark white modern design that looks nice enough, but doesn’t really inspire much awe when looking upon it. But there’s no reason they shouldn’t since these will become apart of the aesthetic for the house. If you want a SAD Light to boost the look of any room you put it in, this lamp from Circadian is here for your style needs. It’s got a great design that doesn’t look like any of the others. Your room will look a lot better with it. 10,000 Lux output to help come out of the shadows of the SAD cloud. It may cost a little more than other SAD lamps, but that’s because you have to take the design of it into account. A sleek and elegant design to improve the look of your room and the mood of your mind.

Get It: Pick up the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp ($70) at Amazon

BEST FOR OFFICES

If you want a SAD Light that has a nice look to it but would fit in perfectly with an office setting, then you’ll want to pick up this Miroco lamp. It’s got a really great design with that wood panel look to it. You can put it on your desk and it’ll fit right in with the surroundings. It’s a nice and tiny package too, so it won’t take up any space. But that tiny design doesn’t indicate a lack of power. You’ll get 10,000 Lux from this bad boy. The display is very easy to work with, so you’ll have no issues ramping this lamp up to power through the fog of SAD. And at this low price, you won’t feel any buyer’s remorse.

Get It: Pick up the Miroco Light Therapy Lamp ($36; was $40) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

When it comes to buying anything, you need to listen to the word of others in regards to how effective it is. Otherwise, you’re just going in blind and that can lead to some bad purchases. You can certainly listen to us and pick up the lamp that works for you. But we’re just one voice. When you look at the customer reviews of something, you’ll get a good idea of how effective something really is. People don’t hold back online. So seeing that this Miroco lamp is sitting at a 4.7 out of 5-star rating at Amazon from over 7,100 reviews, you can be sure that this is a lamp worth getting if you want to combat SAD. It’s compact and powerful and easy to use. At this price, you can’t go wrong taking this out for a spin.

Get It: Pick up the Miroco Light Therapy Lamp ($32; was $40) at Amazon

