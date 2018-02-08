The 5 Collab Items We Want From Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man Of The Woods’ Pop-Up

I must preface this by saying I’m not necessarily a Justin Timberlake fan – but I’m also not not a Justin Timberlake fan. I also must say, that his new album “Man Of The Woods” is neither good nor bad. There are a few admirable tracks on it, but there are also quite a few duds.

I admire JT’s rewilding of his soul, especially if it is genuine and not merely a phase searching for his next act after pop star/actor. I want to believe his love of Montana, now that he lives there with his son and wife, is authentic. We need people of his popularity advocating for the outdoors and its immense benefits.

With all that out of the way, JT has announced on social media that he has collaborated with outdoor gear makers and others for a special 16 items for a “Man Of The Woods” pop-up shop for this upcoming weekend in New York City. While Air Jordan’s aren’t quite our thing, there are plenty of drool-worthy items in the lot.

Each of the 16 items are in conjunction with a particular track of the album – genius marketing if you will. Details on the location of the pop-up will be announced sometime this evening. In the meantime, here are the 5 items that we’re coveting from this special collab.

For those cold nights outside when a little special sauce will give you some needed warmth.

2. Yeti Cooler – “Midnight Summer Jam”

Arguably the most popular coolers out there, this one with a one-of-a-kind emblem of the album’s cover will certainly be in high demand.

3. Levi’s Jean Jacket – “Montana”

Taking a classic Levi’s jean jacket and added a classic tartan plaid lining makes for a winning combination.

4. Moleskine Notebook – “Say Something”

For writing your own lyrics, or maybe just keeping track of your own travels.

5. Pendleton Blanket – “Morning Light”

If this blanket doesn’t just scream cozy we don’t know what does.

Gear Review: Dancing Up Ice with Petzl’s Updated Line of Ice Tools

Our New Favorite Camera Backpack: The RVCA Zak Noyle Signature Camera Bag

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!