The 7 Best Insulated Backpack Coolers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer time is beach time and there’s nothing like heading out to the beach for some fun in the sun. You can also head out to a concert and tailgate in the lot before the show starts. Plenty of options for you to spend time outdoors. And if you’re spending time outside in the heat, you’re gonna want to stay nice and hydrated.

If you’re going out for some social fun this summer, no matter what it is, a cooler is a good thing to have on hand. But not all situations make it easy on you to bring about a giant cooler around with you. Luckily for you guys, there are easily portable coolers around for you and the most convenient of them are backpack coolers.

Having a backpack cooler makes it super easy to travel about with your drinks staying at the right temperature. Load ’em up with ice or ice packs, seal them up, and keep em cool for a good long while. The only issue is that there are a lot of options over at Amazon which can make it hard to figure out if you got a good one lined up in the queue.

To save you guys a good deal of time searching and researching each backpack cooler on Amazon’s site, we have picked out 7 of our favorites. 7 items that are our favorites because they are the best. Backpack coolers you can trust on a crisp summer day. Pick one up now and enjoy the rest of the heat wave with a cool drink on hand at all times.