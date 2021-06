BGment Blackout Curtains GET IT!

Keep your room cool by keeping the heat out. With these blackout curtains, the sun and the heat that comes with it won’t bring up the temperature in your bedroom. That way you’re able to relax a little easier at night.

Get It: Pick up the BGment Blackout Curtains ($12; was $26) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!