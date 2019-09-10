The 7 Tools Every Grown Man Needs in His Kitchen

A Complete Cookware Set GET IT!

Calphalon Premier 10-piece Space-Saving Hard Anodized Non-Stick Cookware Set

Not only does a complete cookware set cover all the bases—it also looks damn impressive. So if you ever host a dinner party, holiday gathering, or dinner date, your guest(s) and cooking partner(s) will appreciate and admire your attention to detail.

Calphalon’s space-saving cookware sets nest together. It’s ideal for apartment dwellers or anyone with limited cabinet space. It also comes in stainless steel, but we like the rugged beauty of this non-stick, hard anodized set. And it’s dishwasher-safe.

Get It: Save an extra 30% on this Calphalon 10-Pc. Space-Saving Cookware Set ($413; was $590) with the code “2DAY” at Macy’s

See all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

13 Essentials Your Gym Bag Needs

Lose Weight With One of These Top-Rated Fat Burners

57 Things Every Guy Needs to Know About Cooking