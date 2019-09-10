The 7 Tools Every Grown Man Needs in His Kitchen

A Complete Set of Quality Kitchen Hand Tools GET IT!

OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set

Sure, you could run to the store every time you need a new tool for your latest culinary creation. And yes, you could run to the store again to replace that cheap gizmo every time it gets rusty or breaks in the middle of a project.

Or, you could do the job right the first time, and pick up this full set of top-of-the-line kitchen hand tools from OXO Good Grips. OXO kitchen hand tools are renowned for their perfect grip, yes. But they’re also quality-made devices that are guaranteed to last for years. This set includes everything you’ll ever need, and it all comes in a lithe elliptical holder that’s a space-saving marvel.

Get It: Pick up the OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set ($100) at Bed Bath and Beyond