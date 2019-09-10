The 7 Tools Every Grown Man Needs in His Kitchen

A Fantastic Coffeemaker GET IT!

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker

Keurigs are fine—but there’s a reason Clooney endorses Nespresso. It’s really the perfect coffeemaker. In fact, it’s a complete coffee machine, allowing you to brew espresso, iced drinks, double shots, and more. You consistently get a perfectly blended, textured, and nuanced cup of coffee. Every. Single. Time.

The VertuoLine is the next generation of Nespresso machine that reads an embedded UPC code on the coffee/espresso pod, dialing in the the perfect amount of water and the ideal pressure for the blend. We particularly love the Breville styling here. It comes in chrome, black, or matte black.

Get It: Pick up the Nespresso Breville VertuoLine ($175) with code “2DAY” at Macy’s.