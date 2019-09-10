The 7 Tools Every Grown Man Needs in His Kitchen

A Killer Cast Iron Skillet GET IT!

Lodge Chef Collection Cast Iron Skillet

It’s really one of the most indispensable kitchen tools a guy can have in his arsenal, and you could easily spend a hundred dollars or more on one. Lodge is one of the more respected names in cast iron skillets, and this is a great deal you shouldn’t pass up.

Available in 10- and 12-inch sizes, the Chef Collection Skillet boasts even cooking on all stove types, including induction, and is great for fritattas in the oven or even on the grill. It’s pre-seasoned to bring out rich flavors, and you can put it to work right away.

Get It: Pick up the Lodge Chef Collection Cast Iron Skillet (from $22) at Bed Bath and Beyond