The 7 Tools Every Grown Man Needs in His Kitchen

A Time-saving Instant Pot GET IT!

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker

Have you jumped on this train yet? There’s a reason pressure cookers are the biggest trend in cooking right now. The Instant Pot combines a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, yogurt maker, bread maker, and so much more into one of the handiest appliances your kitchen will ever see.

The DUO60 is large enough to roast a whole chicken in about 20 minutes. There are 4-quart and 8-quart versions, but the 6-quart size is ideal if you’re cooking for four.

Get It: Save 30% on the Instant Pot DUO60 ($70; was $100) with the code “2DAY” at Macy’s