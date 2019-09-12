The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some men have a watch for every occasion. If you want to be one of those guys, Fossil has a wide variety of watches in various styles and designs that are fantastic for everything you do.

Fossil is known for its great watches, and at prices like these you’ve got to stock up today. Whether you need a new smartwatch, a new dress watch, or if you’re looking for something for weekends, dates, whatever the occasion—Fossil has a watch for you. They’re all affordable, and they’re all available at Macy’s.

Fossil watches line up in a satisfying midrange—they’re not too fancy, and classy enough for any occasion. They’re perfect for the office, whether you wear a suit to work or jeans. And they’re excellent for date night, when you want to be sophisticated but casual. And if you’re looking for the kind of watch you can wear from the boardroom to the backyard, Fossil offers several rugged workhorses that will get the job done.

Most Fossil watches, for example, are water-resistant to 50 meters. You can always get a replacement band if you need one. These are quality timepieces that will look great and last for years. And they’re covered by a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

With a wide selection bands, faces, cases, and purposes, there’s a Fossil watch for every occasion at Macy’s. In fact, the Fossil watch page at the iconic retailer boasts nearly 120 watches for you to choose from. So no matter if you’re looking for a particular watch to match a distinctive outfit, or just a couple watches you can throw on and wear with anything no matter where the day takes you, Fossil has it.

So get over to the Fossil page at Macy’s today, and pick up the perfect watch for any occasion. You won’t break the bank, and you’ll get into a timepiece that’s a functional, practical, and perfect for every occasion. Here are a few of our favorites.

