The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Tech Explorist Smoke Touchscreen Smart Watch FTW4012

Fossil Q designed this wearable tech in polished gray stainless steel framing a fully customizable touchscreen display that keeps you apprised with filtered notifications and fitness metrics. Powered by Wear OS by Google, it’s compatible with Android and iOS. It has GPS, Google Pay, and music control. Plus, you get notifications for text, email, apps, and more, and the rechargeable battery lasts up to two days.

PROS: Water-resistant to 30m, it’s swimproof too.

CONS: We wish it had a longer battery life.

Tech Explorist Smoke Touchscreen Smart Watch ($275) at Macy's

Check out all the Fossil watches at Macy’s