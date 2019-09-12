The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best for a Date GET IT!

Dean Two-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 45mm FS4795

Make time for modern sophistication. This Dean collection watch has a stainless steel bracelet with gold-tone accents, 45mm round case, and a gold-tone textured bezel. The silver dial has gold-tone numerals, three hands with quartz movement, plus luminous accents, three subdials, and a date window.

PROS: A simply gorgeous timepiece.

CONS: So fancy, you might be afraid to wear it!

Get It: Pick up the Dean Two-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch ($165) at Macy’s

Check out all the Fossil watches at Macy’s