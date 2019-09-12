The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best for an Everyday Watch GET IT!

Grant Light Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm FS5210

Sophistication and style go hand-in-hand with this chronograph watch from Fossil’s Grant collection. It features a light brown leather strap, round stainless steel 44mm case, blue chronograph dial with silver-tone Roman numerals, three hands, and three subdials. With quartz movement.

PROS: It’s the top-rated Fossil watch at Macy’s; five stars from 329 reviewers.

CONS: The only quibble we can find is the “4” should be IV, not IIII.

