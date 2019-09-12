The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best for Poker Night GET IT!

Forrester Two-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch 42mm

Darkest satin green is a sophisticated counterpoint for the gold-and silver-tone composition. It’s classy, but fun, retro. With three-hand quartz movement and a thin 42mm case with 50m water-resistance.

PROS: A bit of a retro-departure for Fossil.

CONS: Too nice and thin for rugged fun.

Get It: Pick up the Forrester Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch ($115) at Macy’s

Check out all the Fossil watches from Macy’s