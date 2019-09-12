The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best for Retro Appeal GET IT!

The Minimalist Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm FS5305

A classy balancing act of vintage details with modern design. The brown leather strap is offset by a sleek case and dial. The round stainless steel case is 44mm dep, and the black satin dial has stick indices and three-hand quartz movement.

PROS: Simple, pure design with everything you need, and nothing you don’t.

CONS: If you’re looking for high-tech info, look elsewhere.

