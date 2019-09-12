The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best for Retro AppealGET IT!
The Minimalist Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm FS5305
A classy balancing act of vintage details with modern design. The brown leather strap is offset by a sleek case and dial. The round stainless steel case is 44mm dep, and the black satin dial has stick indices and three-hand quartz movement.
PROS: Simple, pure design with everything you need, and nothing you don’t.
CONS: If you’re looking for high-tech info, look elsewhere.
Get It: Pick up The Minimalist Brown Leather Strap Watch ($115) at Macy’s
Check out all the Fossil watches at Macy’s
See all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
SEE ALSO:Back to top