The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Defender Brown Leather Strap Watch 42mm Limited Edition Boxed Set

This box set is two (or three?) watches in one, with an interchangeable nylon strap and two additional bezels. It has three-hand quartz movement and a 42mm stainless steel case, and comes with a brown leather strap. The black dial is equipped for adventure; the case is water resistant to 30 meters.

PROS: Takes the sport watch from classy to rugged in a heartbeat.

CONS: We can’t see a single one.

Get It: Pick up the Defender 42mm Limited Edition Boxed Set ($255) at Macy’s

