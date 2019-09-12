The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best Industrial Design GET IT!

Machine Smoke-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 45mm FS4931

A utilitarian yet stylish Machine collection watch from Fossil. It has a smoke-tone stainless steel bracelet with matching 45mm case, and a textured bezel. The black chronograph dial has neo-blue and silver-tone stick indices, three hands with quartz movement, three subdials, and a date window.

PROS: High-tech, industrial design elements

CONS: It’s heavier than most Fossil watches.

