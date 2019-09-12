The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best Sophisticated Weekend WatchGET IT!
Townsman Brown Leather Strap Watch 44mm ME3110
Rich shades lend an upscale appearance to this tasteful Townsman timepiece. It has a blue dial with Roman-esque numerals, stick indices, two hands with Automatic movement, three subdials, and a brown leather strap. The 44mm stainless steel case is water resistant to 50m.
PROS: Gorgeous and versatile for dress or play.
CONS: It’s a thick case for a small-ish watch face.
Get It: Pick up the Townsman Brown Leather Strap Watch ($195) at Macy’s
