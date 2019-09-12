The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

Best Sports Smartwatch GET IT!

Tech Nate Black Hybrid Smart Watch 50MM FTW1115

The Fossil Q Nate Hybrid looks like a watch but informs like a smart watch, with a stylish black satin dial and black ion-plated stainless steel bracelet. You get smart watch movement and smartphone notifications, fitness and sleep tracking, and music/phone control, but htere’s no need to recharge; the battery lasts for up to a year. Syjncs wirelessly with Android and iPhone compatibility

PROS: No need to recharge! Ever!

CONS: The face is very dark—but black is the new black.

