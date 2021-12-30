The Apollo Climate Control Duvet Will Keep You Comfortable Any Season

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Didn’t get that blanket for your bed you’ve been looking for this holiday? That’s a shame but it isn’t the end of the world. Because you can head on over to Ministry of Supply right now and pick up the Apollo Climate Control Duvet to stay warm all winter long when you’re cuddled up in bed.

When you get this Apollo Climate Control Duvet in your bed, you will feel the change immediately. That’s because this is made with temperature regulating materials that will help keep you comfortable no matter the season. This means now that the winter is here, you can stay pretty warm and toasty all night long with any blanket you already own that fits within it.

That also means that you can pick this Apollo Climate Control Duvet up and it’ll be golden for you all year long. Because when the season’s shift and things get warmer, you will be able to comfortably get sleep no matter what. It’ll adapt to the changes and keep you satisfied all year round.

It also doesn’t hurt that this looks pretty damn good as well. It’s got a nice white design that’ll fit in any bedroom with a queen-sized bed with ease. We know that we’ve greatly enjoyed it since we got it in our lives recently. Which means we know you guys will love it too.

So if you’re in the market for a new blanket to help things stay comfortable at night no matter the season, the Apollo Climate Control Duvet is for you. Head on over to Ministry of Supply right now so you can roll into the New Year with a sleep cycle that can’t be beaten.

Get It: Pick up the Apollo Climate Control Duvet ($358) at Ministry of Supply

