The Best 2021 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Live So Far

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like a good sale. Being able to pick up the things we want and have been looking for at a great low price. Holidays tend to bring out the deals at all sorts of outlets. But you don’t need a holiday to save right now. Because the 2021 Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are some early deals to check out.

You may be asking yourself what is Prime Day? Well, it’s basically Black Friday in June. This year, from June 21st to June 22nd, 2021, Amazon is going to be bringing the heat to the sales department. Over 2 million deals worldwide. Chances are good you’ll be able to find something you could use at a low price.

The categories that are going to see discounts are out of this world. Pretty much everything is getting hit. You can see such discounts as:

Save 20% on Health and Wellness Items

10% Back on select LG and Sony TV’s with a Prime Membership and a Prime Store Credit Card

Save on Ninja Blenders and Coffee Makers

Vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans from the top brands will be on sale

Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment

Even better is that you don’t have to wait for some of these deals. Because right now, some Prime deals are going live right now. And we are here to show them off to you guys so you can make the right choices for yourself. Save on some big-ticket items you’ve been waiting to get for yourself. Or you can get an early jump on holiday shopping.

All you need to do is scroll on down and find the great deals that are live and make the choice for you before the stock and the sale runs out. 2021 Prime Day Deals are here and they will keep coming. Don’t let these deals pass you by.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!