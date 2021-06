28 Palms Relaxed-Fit Silk/Linen Tropical Leaves Jacquard Shirt GET IT!

Add a little tropical flair to your going-out wardrobe with this super comfortable Tropical Shirt that is even more affordable and alluring than ever.

Get It: Pick up the 28 Palms Relaxed-Fit Silk/Linen Tropical Leaves Jacquard Shirt ($20; was $40) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!