Buttoned Down Classic Silk 3″ Necktie GET IT!

If you can add a silk necktie as stylish as this to your collection for such a low price, you gotta go ahead and do it.

Get It: Pick up the Buttoned Down Classic Silk 3″ Necktie ($15; was $22) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!