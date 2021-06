Echo Dot GET IT!

Bring crisp audio into any room of the house with this heavily discounted Echo Dot that you can control with the sound of your voice. No hiccups, just the cleanest music you can hope for.

Get It: Pick up the Echo Dot (save $40 when you buy 2 and use discount code PDDOT2PK) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!