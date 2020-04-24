Sharing epic trips with your pup requires training—and the right essentials. Here’s the best gear for dogs to keep your pet pal safe and comfortable.

The Best Adventure Gear for Dogs

1. Ruffwear Highlands Sleeping Bag

You may love your pooch, but you don’t want to sleep with her. This synthetic-down bag opens into an oval mat during the day, zips closed at night, and packs into its own stuff sack.

[From $100; ruffwear.com]

