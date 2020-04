4. Kurgo Surf N Turf Dog Life Jacket Get It

Don’t let doggy paddling fool you; not all breeds swim like a Lab. Before going onto the water, strap a flotation jacket on your dog. This versatile coat has two tethering points and big carrying handles so you can yank your pooch out of the drink. The foam layer is removable, making the shell usable as a raincoat.

[From $46; kurgo.com]

