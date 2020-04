5. Mountainsmith K9 Backbowl Get It

Most portable bowls are easy to carry but fussy and prone to tip. This foldable, 2.7-ounce, TPU-coated-nylon version tucks into a hydration vest or pocket yet is sturdy—snaps at the corners form a pan that holds 1.25 liters of water.

[$13; mountainsmith.com]

