The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

More often than not, you have to choose between style and function, but Sorel’s Atlis boot is proof you don’t. In fact, the boot’s most stylish features are a nod to its innovations. Take the outsole: The gradient of colors illustrates the midsole’s four layers of molded EVA, while the jagged outsole creates a visual and physical “pattern disruption.” It’s a new traction breakthrough for Sorel that boosts friction and grip along specific areas to provide greater foot-to-ground contact in slippery conditions. The upper has a sleek contrast of textures, incorporating waterproof full-grain leather and nylon to extend its durability outdoors. And the hooked eyelets and bright laces bring to mind a traditional hiking boot. For all intent and purposes, this is a lifestyle shoe—but dammit if it’s not the most ruggedly handsome adventure-travel staple.

[$190; sorel.com]