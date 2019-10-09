The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

10. Vuarnet Ice 1709 Get It

Vuarnet’s Ice 1709 sunglasses are undeniably cool, and a true outdoorsman’s frame. The lenses are made from mineral glass, with varying color options attuned to landscapes and brightness levels. The Eclipse lens shown here is best for mountaineering and skiing—basically any extreme condition with intense light. It filters 95 percent of visible light and 100 percent of UV. The frame is crafted with performance nylon and has optional side shields for added protection (and style points). In all, there are 18 different frame and lens options.

[$340; vuarnet.com]