11. Timbuk2 Tech Roll Top Backpack Get It

Timbuk2’s Tech Roll Top Backpack is a true take-anywhere carryall. Use it as your airport carryon. Tote it when you’re touring a new city. You can even bring it on quick hikes. The rolltop has a zipper down its center, giving greater access to your gear. Sturdy zippers, smart storage and compartments, and a weather-resistant exterior round the pack out as a travel must.

[$179; timbuk2.com]