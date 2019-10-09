The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

12. Toptote hat holder Get It

Hats are integral to travel. You need a safari hat in Africa. A cowboy hat when you venture out West. A straw hat for tropical getaways. But rarely do we reserve space in our suitcases for them—let alone go through the trouble of toting them around airports by hand. But this handy little invention (The Drop) solves those conundrums. Attach the hat clip to backpacks, bags, or luggage, then place the brim between the clips’ magnetic closure. It’s simple and secure, and won’t damage your leather, suede, or straw hats.

[$48; lindsayalbanese.com]

