The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

2. Aztech Matterhorn Striped Crew Sweater

Aztech, a new Aspen-based ski brand, has crafted a sweater that transcends time and space—or, more specifically, adventurous exploits. The Matterhorn Striped Crew is a technical layer that can serve you on the slopes just as well as it can in the forest or countryside. It’s crafted from merino wool treated with Teflon to make it water-resistant. The classic crew neck, straight fit, and striping make it striking enough to go straight to dinner and drinks after a day of fly-fishing, mountaineering, or exploring.

[$495; aztechmountain.com]