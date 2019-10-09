The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

3. Olivers Charter Chino Get It

If you want a pant that’s a little more polished than denim, opt for Olivers’ new Charter Chino. Tracing back to the mid-19th century, chino fabric was used in French and British military uniforms because of its sensible characteristics: It’s soft yet hardwearing, simple yet sharp-looking. Olivers has revamped the chino for the modern-day adventurer. The Charter Chino is made from Japanese twill cotton, featuring four-way stretch so you have the freedom to really move, as well as Wondershape, a new performance technology that helps the fabric retain its shape.

[$148; oliversapparel.com]